Mahalakshmi scheme: Auto driver’s self-immolation bid near Praja Bhavan foiled

Hyderabad: An auto rickshaw driver from Mahbubnagar district of Telangana on Thursday, protesting against the Mahalakshmi free bus ride scheme, set his autorickshaw afire at Praja Bhavan.

Before the policemen could realise what was happening, Deva, the driver, lit a matchstick and set the vehicle on fire. He raised slogans against the government and poured fuel on him. Soon, fire tenders arrived at the spot and doused the fire.

Alert policemen, foiled his bid to set himself on fire. A policeman took a blanket kept at the spot and wrapped it around the auto driver. He was later taken into custody.

The auto drivers in Telangana have been protesting and demanding withdrawal of the Mahalakshmi scheme, claiming it is affecting their earning.

A plea has also been filed in the High Court against the scheme.