Mahalakshmi scheme: TGSRTC to procure 2,900 new buses to meet demand

Hyderabad: To meet the surge in passenger demand following the introduction of the Mahalakshmi scheme, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) is set to procure 2,900 new buses.

Managing Director VC Sajjanar announced that the corporation will introduce 2,000 new diesel buses and 990 electric buses in phases.

Speaking at the 10th Telangana State Formation Day celebrations at Bus Bhavan on RTC X Roads, Sajjanar also announced plans to recruit 3,000 new employees to support the expanded fleet. The recruitment process will commence following government approval.

In recognition of employee contributions, TGSRTC has increased the fitment allowance to 21% and sanctioned nine pending dearness allowances (DAs).

The swift implementation of the Mahalakshmi scheme resulted in a significant increase in daily ridership, from an average of 45 lakh to 55 lakh passengers.

Reflecting on the history of TGSRTC, Sajjanar recalled the 29-day strike by RTC employees in 2011, known as ‘Memu Saitham (We too)’, which was a crucial part of the Telangana statehood movement. He highlighted the participation of 56,604 RTC employees in the Sakala Janula Samme, one of the largest strikes in Indian history.

The State Formation Day event also featured TGSRTC Chief Operating Officer Dr. Ravinder, Finance Adviser Vijaya Pushpa, and other dignitaries who joined in the celebrations.