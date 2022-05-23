Mahanadu 2022: Ex-CM Naidu hints at a ‘pro-TDP upsurge’

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday predicted that Mahanadu 2022 would witness an upsurge of pro-TDP support from all the oppressed sections of society.

Naidu slammed the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government for creating hurdles for Mahanadu conclave, which is to be held in Ongole on May 27 and 28.

A TDP statement said that Naidu held a meeting with the Mahanadu committees and reviewed the arrangements being made for the conclave. He wanted Mahanadu to be held in a very grand manner so as to reflect the strong commitment of the party to the cause of the people.

Naidu asked the party committees to prepare such programmes in Mahanadu that would spell out the ‘future direction’ of the TDP in the coming days.

The members of Mahanadu committees told Naidu that invitations were being sent to over 12,000 people and over one lakh people would attend the public meeting to be held as part of the massive conclave.

The TDP leaders said that the government refused to give permission for a mini stadium in Ongole in the beginning, and now transport department officials were creating hurdles for procuring vehicles for the programme.

Chandrababu Naidu said that the general public was volunteering to provide their support for facilities at the Mahanadu venue and that was why the Government and the police were trying to create all sorts of hurdles.

Naidu said that there would be 15 resolutions at Mahanadu and they would be related to both the Telugu states. The resolutions committee chaired by former Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu was preparing the proposals for the same, he added.