Maharana Pratap’s descendant, son of Karni Sena founder join BJP

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th October 2023 2:20 pm IST
Maharana Pratap’s descendant Vishvaraj Singh Mewar
Maharana Pratap’s descendant Vishvaraj Singh Mewar and Bhawani Singh Kalvi joined BJP in Delhi.

New Delhi: Vishvaraj Singh Mewar, a descendant of Mewar king Maharana Pratap Singh and Bhawani Singh Kalwi, son of Karni Sena founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi, joined the BJP on Tuesday, as the party gears up for the Rajasthan assembly polls scheduled for November 25.

They joined the party in the presence of Rajasthan BJP president C P Joshi, Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, its national general secretary Arun Singh and BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni.

Both leaders after joining the BJP praised the party, with Mewar asserting that people should support the capable and foresighted leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meghwal expressed confidence that the people of Rajasthan will elect the BJP to power, voting out the Congress.

Kalwi has also been a well known polo player, while Mewar’s father Mahendra Singh Mewar was elected to Lok Sabha on a BJP ticket from Chittorgarh in 1989.

Both are from the Rajput community, which is an important voting segment in Rajasthan.

The BJP has sought to reassure Rajputs after Narpat Singh Rajvi, a five-time MLA and son-in-law of party stalwart Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, hit out at the party leadership after he was denied a ticket this time.

