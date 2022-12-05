Maharashtra: 5 arrested for assaulting man on suspicion of theft

Five people were arrested by police in Nalasopara for lynching a man in public view on suspicion of being a thief in Maharashtra.

According to the police, the incident took place on November 29, when 27-year-old Adam Khan was allegedly beaten up by locals after claims that he was caught trying to steal jewellery from a shop.

Man identified as Adam Khan being lynched in Nalasopara(E) under Pelhar PS, Maharashtra. Needs any comment about the condition of law and order under the current dispensation? pic.twitter.com/NiwCsALWy5 — Zafarul-Islam Khan (@khan_zafarul) December 3, 2022

The mob reportedly assaulted Khan until he started bleeding. The Pelhar police rushed to the spot and took Khan to a private hospital in Kandivali where he is currently receiving treatment.

However, four days after the incident, the video of the lynching became viral. A communal twist was given when netizens started tweeting, and retweeting the video as an act of Islamophobia.

A circular was released by the police department requesting citizens not to give it a communal angle. “The mob had no idea bout Khan’s religion or caste when they assaulted him,” the circular said, adding Khan was a serial offender with 13 serious cases against him, including murder, illegal possession of arms and rape.

Five people have been arrested for assault. A case has also been registered against Khan for an attempt to burglary.

However, according to Khan’s father Sher Mohamed Khan, his son is innocent. Speaking to The Indian Express, Mohamed Khan said Adam was in his house on the day of the incident. “Adam was proceeding towards the toilet. Suddenly a man named Mukhes Dubey appeared, pointed at Khan and started shouting, “chor chor” (thief). Soon a crowd gathered and they started hitting my son.”