Maharashtra: After Sudarshan TV editor’s ‘love jihad’ tweet, wedding cancelled

After the editor and managing director of Sudarshan News TV channel Suresh Chavhanke tweeted an interfaith wedding reception card invitation calling it ‘love jihad’, the function has been cancelled by the two families.

The function was scheduled to take place on November 20. The families belonged to Maharashtra’s Vasai city, the same city from where Aftab Poonawala belongs to.

According to an article by Newslaundry, who spoke to the manager of the venue where the reception was to take place, the families of both bride and groom met on Friday (November 18) and decided to cancel the function.

“They were receiving calls all day and seemed disturbed. They cancelled the function at my venue and I returned their deposit. It was because of the function invite that was leaked to the public,” the manager said on condition of anonymity.

On November 18, Chavhanke tweeted the wedding card, “The invitation to Imran and Divya’s wedding in killer Aftab’s Vasai is public. After the heart-wrenching murder that involved chopping into 35 pieces, how is this happening in the same town?”

Chavhanke made comparisons with the recent gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar who was killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala who cut her body in 35 pieces, stored it in a refrigerator and disposed of parts over the span of six months.

He later tweeted about the cancellation.

Poonawala was arrested after Walker’s father lodged a missing complaint with the Delhi Police once the latter came to know from his daughter’s friend that Shraddha was unreachable for two months.

The details of the murder have shocked the nation. However, mainstream news media have labelled the murder as love jihad.