Maharashtra BJP MLA offers reward for ‘cutting off Owaisi’s tongue’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of the Maharashtra Assembly Nitesh Rane has announced a reward for “cutting off” the tongue of All India Majlis E Ittehad Ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

The BJP MLA made these remarks in response to Owaisi chanting “Jai Palestine” during his oath-taking ceremony in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking to the media, Rane stated If someone had chanted “Jai Shri Ram” or “Vande Mataram” in the Pakistani parliament, he wouldn’t have been able to come out alive. “But in our parliament, the parliament which we worship, the country which we are loyal to, and the country that is run by the constitution of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, we hear the voices in support of enemy nations or extremists. The people who chant these slogans shouldn’t be allowed to come out of the parliament on two legs. The Pakistani or the Chinese people wouldn’t have allowed the same in their parliaments.”

“Cut Asaduddin Owaisi’s tongue and bring it to me, I will reward you. How did Owaisi freely leave the parliament saying ‘Jai Palestine’? No nation leaves a person who does such an act alive,” he added.

"Cut Asaduddin Owaisi's tongue and bring it to me, I will reward you. How did Owaisi freely walk out of the parliament saying 'Jai Palestine'? No nation leaves alive a person who does such an act."



– #BJP MLA #NiteshRane on #AIMIM MP #AsaduddinOwaisi's #Palestine remark. pic.twitter.com/g03kaXmmGT — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) June 27, 2024

A series of controversies erupted after the AIMIM chief took oath as the member of parliament from Hyderabad on Tuesday, June 25.

At the end of his oath in Urdu, Asaduddin Owaisi raised ‘Jai Palestine’ slogan alongside ‘Jai MIM, Jai BHIM, Jai Telangana and Takbeer Allah hu Akbar‘.

Later, on X he said, “Sworn in as member of Lok Sabha for the fifth time. Inshallah I will continue to raise issues of India’s marginalised with sincerity.”

Subsequently, RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari also criticised Owaisi, accusing him of promoting politics centred around “hatred” like other BJP leaders.

“Spreading hatred is common to both Owaisi and the BJP. One BJP MP also chanted ‘Jai Hindu Rashtra’ after taking oath in the Lok Sabha. What is happening to the secular nature of the country, where we respect and accept all religions? If people, especially those in power, start saying things like this, it will be the most unfortunate situation,” Tiwari said.

Residence vandalised

A day after the oath ceremony, Owaisi’s residence at 34 Ashoka Road in New Delhi was vandalised by an unknown person.

Black ink was smeared on his nameplate outside the main gate of his residence by vandals. While the perpetrators pasted a poster on his address plate with “I Stand With Israel” and “Bharat Matha Ki Jai” slogans on it, there was a depiction of Owaisi in a derogatory manner on the poster, with his head placed between two hands, with one hand tri-coloured and the other coloured with Israel flag.

In the poster, the vandals demanded Owaisi’s disqualification as a member of Parliament.

Taking to X-platform, Hyderabad MP tagged Minister of Home Affairs of India, Amit Shah, Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla, Delhi Police and wrote, “Some ‘unknown miscreants’ vandalised my house with black ink today. I have now lost count the number of times my Delhi residence has targeted. When I asked @DelhiPolice officials how this was happening right under their nose, they expressed helplessness. @AmitShah this is happening under your oversight. @ombirlakota. Please tell us if MPs’ safety will be guaranteed or not (sic).”