Maharashtra: BJP MP suffers minor burn injury while setting ablaze Bhutto’s effigy

Nanded: Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha MP Pratap Chiklikar suffered a minor burn injury on his hand while lighting an effigy of Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto in Nanded in Maharashtra, a party functionary said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday amid the BJP’s nationwide protests against Bhutto for his objectionable comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read Hyderabad: BJP workers burn effigy of Pakistan foreign minister

The Nanded MP suffered a burn injury the moment he lighted a matchstick to set ablaze the effigy of the Pakistan minister, the party functionary said.

Chiklikar was immediately helped by those around and not much damage was done, the functionary added.