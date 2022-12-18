Maharashtra: BJP MP suffers minor burn injury while setting ablaze Bhutto’s effigy

Published: 18th December 2022
Nanded: Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha MP Pratap Chiklikar suffered a minor burn injury on his hand while lighting an effigy of Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto in Nanded in Maharashtra, a party functionary said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday amid the BJP’s nationwide protests against Bhutto for his objectionable comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Nanded MP suffered a burn injury the moment he lighted a matchstick to set ablaze the effigy of the Pakistan minister, the party functionary said.

Chiklikar was immediately helped by those around and not much damage was done, the functionary added.

