Maharashtra civic polls: AIMIM, Congress councillors support BJP-led fronts

Politics continues to throw up unlikely alliances. After councillors from the rival Congress supported the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to wrest control of the Ambernath Municipal Council from the Shiv Sena, the saffron party has now stitched together an equally surprising alliance with councillors from the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Akot to secure control of the municipal council there.

The Congress, however, suspended its 12 newly elected councillors in the Ambernath Municipal Council for forming the alliance. It is to be seen how the AIMIM deals with the situation, given that it is diametrically opposed to the BJP ideologically.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, “Several councillors, including independents, formed the Ambernath Development Front (Ambernath Vikas Aghadi) by setting aside party symbols and affiliations to oppose the alleged corruption of Shiv Sena at the local level.”

“There is no formal alliance between Congress and BJP. But the front was formed without permission and hence show-cause notices were issued,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said such tie-ups were unacceptable and would be scrapped. “I am making it very clear that any alliance with the Congress or AIMIM will not be accepted. If any local leader has taken such a decision on their own, it is wrong in terms of discipline and action will be taken,” Fadnavis told a news channel, adding that instructions had already been issued to scrap such alliances.

The game in Akot

In Akot, BJP’s Maya Dhule was elected President despite the party falling short of a majority in the 35-member council. Of the 33 seats contested last month, the BJP won only 11. To bridge the gap, the party floated a new front – the Akot Vikas Manch – to consolidate numbers. In a move that has raised eyebrows across political circles, five AIMIM councillors, who were the BJP’s principal rival in the contest, have joined the BJP-led alliance.

The front also includes both factions of the Shiv Sena (Shinde and UBT), both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar), and Bacchu Kadu’s Prahar Janshakti Party. BJP corporator Ravi Thakur has been appointed group leader, and a whip has been issued mandating alliance members to vote as directed by the BJP.

In Akot, of the 33 elected seats, the break-up of the results stands at: BJP 11, Congress 6, AIMIM 5, Prahar Janshakti Party 3, Shiv Sena (UBT) 2, NCP (Ajit Pawar) 2, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi 2, Shiv Sena (Shinde) 1 and NCP (Sharad Pawar) 1. The Akot alliance has sparked controversy, particularly in light of the BJP’s recent high-decibel “batenge toh katenge (if you do not remain united, you will be butchered)” campaign during the Assembly elections, with critics pointing out the contradiction between the slogan and a tie-up with the AIMIM councillors.

With this combination, the ruling alliance commands the support of 25 councillors, plus the President, taking its effective strength to 26 in the 33-member House. The Congress (6) and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (2) will sit in the Opposition.

BJP enters understanding with Congress as well

A similar display of political pragmatism unfolded in Thane district’s Ambernath Municipal Council. In a setback for its state-level ally, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the BJP entered into an understanding with the Congress to secure control of the civic body. In the 60-member Ambernath council, the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) emerged as the single largest party with 27 seats, followed by the BJP (14), Congress (12), NCP (Ajit Pawar) (4) and three independents.

By aligning with the Congress, the NCP and two independents, the BJP cobbled together a working majority of 32 seats, capturing the President’s post and relegating the Shinde faction to the Opposition. The Shiv Sena, even with the support of one independent, fell short at 28. Despite the BJP’s national pitch for a “Congress-mukt Bharat,” the party’s local unit has moved ahead with Congress support to retain power, triggering visible discontent within the MahaYuti alliance.

Now attention is focused on how these “unnatural” alliances will play out on the ground and how the BJP leadership reconciles these local compulsions with its broader political messaging.

(With inputs from IANS, PTI)