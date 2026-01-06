AIMIM steps up campaigning for Maharashtra municipal elections

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is making an all-out effort to win maximum seats in the forthcoming municipal elections in Maharashtra, India’s richest state.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, covering 3.49 crore voters — roughly 35 per cent of the State’s electorate — will be held on January 15.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, along with Maharashtra in-charge and former MP Imtiyaz Jaleel, are actively campaigning for the party candidates in different municipalities in Maharashtra.

Also Read AIMIM to contest Maharashtra local body polls on large scale

Bahadurpura MLA Mohd Mubeen and Nampally MLA Mohd Majid Hussain have also joined the campaign, along with the local leaders of Maharashtra.

Owaisi addressed massive public gatherings in Nanded, Mumbai and other places in the last few days. Additionally, the party is organising road shows, road corner meetings and group meetings in the places where it is contesting.

The party fielded candidates from Aurangabad, Mumbai, Jalna, Latur, Nashik, Parbhani, Nanded, Vasai Virar, Mumbra, Dhule and Ahmednagar Municipal Corporations.

The AIMIM in the recently held panchayath elections bagged 81 seats.