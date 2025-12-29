AIMIM to contest Maharashtra local body polls on large scale

Hyderabad: Riding on the back of its success in the Bihar assembly and the Maharashtra local body polls, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is now focusing on contesting the municipal corporation elections in the western state on a larger scale. The elections are due to be held next year.

The AIMIM released the list of candidates for Aurangabad, Mumbai, Jalna, Latur, Nashik, Parbhani, Nanded, Vasai Virar, Mumbra, Dhule and Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra on Sunday, December 28.

Its Maharashtra unit president, Imtiyaz Jaleel, finalized the list of candidates after consulting with the party president, Asaduddin Owaisi.

Also Read Telangana Winter Session: AIMIM urges govt to release student scholarships

The AIMIM had previously contested the municipal corporation elections in selected cities. However, following its success in local body elections where it managed to win 81 seats, the party decided to contest the municipal elections on a large scale.

The party is focusing on minority strongholds in Maharashtra and aims to strengthen its base across India’s richest state.

During the assembly elections in Maharashtra early this year, Mohammed Ismail Abdul Khalique had won the Malegaon seat. During the Bihar Assembly polls, the AIMIM bagged five seats, four more than the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party.