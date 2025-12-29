Telangana Winter Session: AIMIM urges govt to release student scholarships

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Ahmed Balala urged the Telangana government to release overseas and post-Class 10 scholarships for students during the first day of the Winter Session of the Assembly on Monday, December 29.

The Malakpet MLA highlighted that the post-metric reimbursement has not been released. “This is causing a lot of trouble for the students. Since the fee reimbursement is halted, educational institutions have withheld their certificates,” Balala said.

He said that the institutions are facing a faculty crunch and are on the verge of closing down, since they are unable to pay salaries to teachers. “I request the government to realse the amount for fee reimbursement and overseas scholarships.”

The MLA reiterated that colleges in Telangana shouldn’t shut down, which could lead to loss of jobs. “The jobs of teachers, lecturers and professors are in danger. Hence, the government must ensure fee reimbursement at the earliest,” he said.

Responding to the MLA, Telangana Minorities Welfare Minister Mohammed Azharuddin said he has noted the concerns and will pay attention to them.

Fee reimbursement issue

The fee reimbursement has been a long standing issue in Telangana. Following its general body meeting in September 2025 and faced with a severe fund crunch, the Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Institutions (FATHI) called for an indefinite strike of private colleges in the state.

In a statement, FATHI said thousands of private colleges are grappling with a financial crisis due to delays in the release of funds. The association alleged that despite repeated representations, the state government had neither clarified pending dues nor provided any concrete proposals in recent meetings with college managements.

FATHI demanded the immediate release of Rs 1,200 crore already sanctioned in the state budget before Dussehra, along with the clearance of all longstanding dues by December 31.

They sought a fresh government policy on fee reimbursement for the 2025-26 academic year by the end of this year, covering admissions, reimbursement, and fee fixation in consultation with institutions.