Maharashtra: Clashes in Satara over ‘offensive’ social media posts

Terming the incidents as tragic, NCP Working President Supriya Sule urged people to refrain from falling prey to rumours, and help maintain harmony in the society

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th September 2023 1:52 pm IST
Representational Image

Satara: Group clashes erupted in Maharashtra’s Satara on Monday morning over certain offensive social media posts even as police clamped prohibitory orders and suspended Internet services, officials said.

Peoples Career

A person from Pusesvali allegedly made some objectionable posts on the social media on Sunday which sparked ire and led to group clashes with stone-pelting and stone-throwing incidents, leading to a tense situation here since night.

“On September 10, a person posted an offensive post on social media at Pusesvali. The post was misunderstood by the people and it gave rise to a law and order problem. The Satara Police immediately responded to the situation and brought it under control,” said Superintendent of Police Samir Shaikh.

MS Education Academy

He said that adequate police forces have been deployed wherever required and the situation is now peaceful, and urged the people to be alert and vigilant.

“People should not believe in rumours… Messages that spread discord in society should not be disseminated through social media to avoid any law and order problem. Be alert, vigilant and if any untoward incident is noticed, contact the authorities immediately,” Shaikh appealed in a statement.

Nationalist Congress Party MP from Satara termed the happenings in Pusesvali as “very sad and unfortunate” and appealed to the people to maintain restraint and cooperate with the government without giving credence to rumour-mongering.

He sought to know who was indulging in such mischief, why were people forwarding without verifying and demanded action against such elements.

Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha MP Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale has urged people to maintain peace and not be trapped by such false messages.

Terming the incidents as tragic, NCP Working President Supriya Sule urged people to refrain from falling prey to rumours, and help maintain harmony in the society.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th September 2023 1:52 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button