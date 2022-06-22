Maharashtra crisis: Will MVA govt survive? Here’s what we know so far

Mumbai: Survival threat looms over the MVA-led Maharashtra government due to the rebellion of Shiv Sena MLAs led by state minister Eknath Shinde.

Before boarding a chartered flight from the Surat airport, Shinde said that he wants Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to form a government in alliance with the BJP.

Following are the possible scenarios that can emerge from the political crisis.

Shinde faction may join BJP

Shinde along with the Shiv Sena MLAs who are supporting him can join BJP.

However, to avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law, the Shinde faction needs the support of 37 Shiv Sena MLAs.

It has been claimed that Shinde is enjoying the support of nearly 40 MLAs and more to join his camp.

Shinde may force Shiv Sena to split from MVA

Another possible scenario is Shinde and other MLAs who are supporting him may manage to force Shiv Sena to split from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

After the split, Shiv Sena can form an alliance with BJP to form government in Maharashtra with chief minister from BJP and deputy chief minister from Shiv Sena.

Shiv Sena may manage to persuade Shinde

It is also possible that Shiv Sena leadership may manage to persuade Shinde to come back to the party leaving his demand of forming a government with the support of the BJP.

If it happens, there are chances that Shinde will get more power in the party.

Shiv Sena may continue with MVA

Shiv Sena may continue with the current alliance by persuading all rebellion MLAs except Shinde.

If it happens, then Shinde will be left with no choice but to join BJP and get ready for the next assembly elections.

Rebellion MLAs may resign to contest on BJP tickets

There is also a possibility that rebellion MLAs may tender resignation and then contest bypolls on BJP tickets with a hope of victory.

If they manage to win back the seats on the saffron party’s tickets, then BJP can form the government in Maharashtra State.

Alternatively, there is a possibility that President’s Rule may be imposed if the ruling alliance fails to maintain the majority in the assembly.

Maha CM calls cabinet meeting

Amid the ongoing political crisis in the state, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray called a meeting of the state cabinet at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Amid these developments, Shiv Sena leaders met Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly Narhari Zirwal and handed over him a letter requesting to remove Eknath Shinde from the Legislative party leader’s post and replace him with Ajay Chaudhary as Shiv Sena Legislative party leader.