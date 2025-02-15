Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde leads aarti puja at Haji Malang Dargah

Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde accompanied by his security personnel and top officials entered the revered Haji Malang Dargah located in the Mumbai metropolitan region in Thane during Urs celebrations and performed aarti at the Sufi grave site. Shinde also placed a saffron chadar inscribed with OM and Hindu deities’ names on the tomb.

The incident occurred on Saturday, February 15. The video of the incident has gone viral.

Deputy Chief Minister #EknathShinde visited the #HajiMalangDargah in #Kalyan, #Maharashtra, where he is leading a movement asserting that the site is the Samadhi of #BabaMachhenderNath, a #Hindu shrine.



Another footage shows some Hindutva members brandishing a giant Hanuman flag at the shrine’s premises while chanting religious slogans. They arrived at a famous Islamic Sufi shrine clad in saffron attires and performed aarti puja while singing bhajans (Hindu religious songs).

Hindutva group members entered the Haji Malang Dargah while chanting “Ek hi nara, ek hi naam, Jai Shri Ram” and brandishing saffron flags.

The incident took place against the backdrop of disputes that have continued to surround the 800-year-old religious site with arguments that it was a Hindu temple before.

‘Liberate’ Haji Malang Dargah for Hindus: says Eknath Shinde

The Haji Malang Dargah made headlines in January 2024 after Shiv Sena (Shine) section chief Eknath Shinde triggered a controversy by declaring his intent to “liberate” the shrine for Hindus claiming it was originally a Hindu temple. He further said he would not rest till he had fulfilled the promise.

The dispute over the site first began in 1817. Shinde and Hindutva allies claim the place is the samadhi of Machindranath, a revered deity in the Nathpanthi sect and was later forcefully converted into a Muslim shrine.

“I want to inform everyone about several matters which cannot be expressed publicly. The beliefs about the liberation of Malanggad remain strong within your hearts. Eknath Shinde will not rest until he fulfils your wishes”, he stated while addressing an enthusiastic gathering during ‘Malang-gad Harinam Mahotsav’.

However, the Gazetteers of Bombay Presidency that was published in 1882 makes a reference to the structure stating that the shrine was built in honour of Haji Abdul Rahman, who came with several followers and settled on the lower plateau of the hill that existed there in the 12th century.

The Maharashtra government refers to it as Haji Malang-gad on its official website.

Significance of Haji Malang Dargah for Muslims

Haji Malang Dargah which is dedicated to Baba Abdur Rehman Malang, an Arab missionary who arrived in India from the Middle East in the 12th century AD perches on top of a hill on the outskirts of Mumbai. The shrine shares the tradition of religious assimilation and tolerance which numerous Sufi holy sites maintain throughout India.