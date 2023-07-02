Maharashtra govt is now bullet train: CM post Ajit Pawar joining

Mumbai: After Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Deputy Chief Minister in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said that the double-engine government in the state has now become a “triple-engine and it will run like a bullet train”.

Talking to media, CM Shinde said, “Now we have 1 Chief Minister and 2 Deputy Chief Ministers. The double-engine government has now become triple engine and now it will run like a bullet train. For the development of Maharashtra, I welcome Ajit Pawar and his leaders. Ajit Pawar’s experience will help strengthen Maharashtra.”

Further talking about seat-sharing in the cabinet, CM Shinde said that there is enough time to discuss about it.

“There is enough time to discuss about the seat sharing in the cabinet. We have come together to develop Maharashtra. They (the opposition) got 4-5 seats in Lok Sabha elections, this time they will not manage to get even those number of seats”, CM Shinde said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has the backing of more than 40 MLAs in the State Legislative Assembly and more than 6 MLCs in the Legislative Council.

“Ajit Pawar has the backing of more than 40 MLAs in Vidhan Sabha and more than 6 MLCs in Vidhan Parishad,” party sources said.

Newly appointed Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said, “Today, we have decided to support the Maharashtra government and took oath as ministers. There will be a discussion on the portfolios later.

Considering all aspects at the national level, we thought that we should support development. The country is progressing under the leadership of PM Modi. He is also popular in other countries. Everyone supports him and appreciates his leadership. We will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections with them (BJP) and that is why we have taken this decision,” Pawar added.

Maharashtra Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said, “All MLAs of NCP have decided to support us.”

Reacting to Ajit Pawar taking oath as Deputy CM, Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar said that the Maharashtra government will do good work.

“Ajit Pawar has joined us today. He is a good administrator and I had said he should come with us and he has come today. Maharashtra government will do good work”, Minister Deepak Kesarkar said.

NCP senior leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday joined Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra and took oath as the deputy chief minister of the state.

In a dramatic turn of events, Pawar, along with nine MLAs, reached Raj Bhawan to meet Governor Ramesh Bais.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was also present on the occasion.