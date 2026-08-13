Maharashtra govt makes Marathi mandatory for cab, auto drivers

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has amended a law to make “working knowledge of Marathi language” mandatory for cab and autorickshaw drivers, with non-compliance potentially leading to suspension or revocation of their driving licences, officials said on Thursday.

The state Transport Department issued a notification, bringing into force the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles (Third Amendment) Rules, 2026 under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

The office of state Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik shared the final notification about it.

Under the amended rules, an authorised driver of a motor cab fitted with an electronic meter must have “working knowledge of Marathi language”.

If a driver is found lacking the required knowledge, the licensing authority will issue a notice granting a one-month period for him to acquire the knowledge, the notification states.

But if the driver fails to comply within the stipulated period, the licensing authority may, after recording reasons in writing, suspend the authorisation on the driver’s licence for a period not exceeding three months.

In case of continued non-compliance, the authority may revoke the authorisation on the driver’s driving licence. The driver must, however, be given a reasonable opportunity of being heard before such action is taken, according to the notification.

The amendment also inserts the words “and working knowledge of Marathi language” after “antecedents” in Rule 4(4) of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

The requirement has also been extended to permit holders. Under the amended Rule 78, a permit holder must have working knowledge of Marathi.

Further, while renewing a permit for a motor cab fitted with an electronic meter, the permit holder must have working knowledge of Marathi to the satisfaction of the authority, says the notification.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik had earlier said the government would not extend the August 15 deadline for non-Marathi-speaking autorickshaw and taxi drivers to learn Marathi.

“Marathi is the language of Maharashtra, and drivers providing public transport services here should have basic functional knowledge of the language. We have given them sufficient time to learn Marathi. From August 15, functional Marathi will be mandatory for taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers in Maharashtra,” Sarnaik had told PTI Videos.

He had also said Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde would present certificates on August 17 to hundreds of autorickshaw drivers who had completed the Marathi training course organised by the government.

“Working knowledge of the local language is necessary to communicate with passengers, understand what they have to say and ensure safe and convenient travel. This will enable more effective implementation of these rules in the future,” Sarnaik had said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut stressed the need for drivers to learn the local language, while Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said that although learning the local language was important, forcing someone to do so was wrong.

“Wherever you go, it is necessary to learn the local language. You can do your business well if you know Marathi. We haven’t asked you to leave. But learn the language,” Raut said.

Talking to reporters in Nagpur, Wadettiwar said, “It is important to know the language of the state in which you are driving your vehicle. But at the same time, it shouldn’t be forced on them.”

“There is no need to stretch the issue. The government should not create a controversy over the issue of language. Marathi should be learned. That is fine. But when we talk about Marathi pride, many leaders in Maharashtra have admitted their children in English medium schools. So the issue should not be used for political mileage,” he said.

“Learning language becomes an asset, it helps you…Learning Marathi is not wrong, but making it binding on someone and imposing it as an obligation is wrong,” he added.

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi lashed out at the government over the move, claiming this would be a “great injustice” and halt Mumbai’s pace.

Azmi alleged that the government’s decision was politically motivated.

The legislator from Mumbai suggested adopting a gradual approach so that drivers can pick up the language over one to three years, and said he had spoken to the chief minister over the issue.