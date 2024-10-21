Maharashtra govt to provide financial assistance for pilgrimage tour

Mumbai: In the run-up to the assembly elections in Maharashtra on November 20, the state government has announced new benefits for the Muslim community. Each eligible person will receive Rs 30,000 for pilgrimage to holy sites specified by the government.

This pilgrimage is part of the CM Tirth Darshan Yojana, which provides financial assistance of Rs 30,000 per person for senior citizens aged 60 and above. To qualify, the individual’s annual family income must be below Rs 2.5 lakh.

Under this scheme, Muslims can visit several popular dargahs in and around Mumbai, including Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai, Haji Malang Dargah in Kalyan, and Diwanshah Dargah in Bhiwandi.

According to a Government Resolution (GR) issued on October 15, 2024, the scheme now includes 95 holy sites from within Maharashtra and 15 sites outside the state.

Initially launched in July 2024, the scheme originally covered 66 pilgrimage sites of various religions within Maharashtra, and 73 sites outside the state. However, the original list did not include sites significant to the Muslim community. Ahead of the elections, the government has expanded the list to include numerous Muslim pilgrimage centres, both within and outside Maharashtra.

Rais Shaikh, Samajwadi Party (SP) legislator from Bhiwandi East, criticised the move, stating, “This government’s outreach programme aimed at winning significant minority votes will not succeed.”

Maharashtra is currently governed by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (led by Eknath Shinde), and Ajit Pawar’s faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).