Maharashtra: ‘Jai Shri Ram’ written on mosque wall with Holi colour sparks protest

Protests rocked Majalgaon village in Maharashtra’s Beed district after some unidentified miscreant defaced the wall of Markazi Masjid on Monday evening, by writing ‘Jai Shri Ram’ with Holi colours.

The incident, which occurred during the Holi festivities, has sparked outrage among the local Muslim community.

📍Maharashtra

Protests rock Majalgaon in Beed district after somebody wrote 'Jai Shri Ram' on a mosque wall.@BEEDPOLICE say they are in process of identifying and arresting the miscreants pic.twitter.com/Ss2A1FtdoO — Jibran Nazir | جبران نزیر (@JibraanDar) March 25, 2024

Police have swiftly responded to the incident by registering a case against the perpetrator. They have assured the community that action will be taken within 24 hours to identify and apprehend the individual responsible for the act of vandalism.

Security has been beefed up around the mosque to prevent any further untoward incidents as tension mounts in the area.

Further details about the case are awaited.