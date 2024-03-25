Maharashtra: ‘Jai Shri Ram’ written on mosque wall with Holi colour sparks protest

Security has been beefed up around the mosque to prevent any further untoward incidents as tension mounts in the area

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th March 2024 10:27 pm IST
Representational Image

Protests rocked Majalgaon village in Maharashtra’s Beed district after some unidentified miscreant defaced the wall of Markazi Masjid on Monday evening, by writing ‘Jai Shri Ram’ with Holi colours.

The incident, which occurred during the Holi festivities, has sparked outrage among the local Muslim community.

Police have swiftly responded to the incident by registering a case against the perpetrator. They have assured the community that action will be taken within 24 hours to identify and apprehend the individual responsible for the act of vandalism.

MS Education Academy

Security has been beefed up around the mosque to prevent any further untoward incidents as tension mounts in the area.

Further details about the case are awaited.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th March 2024 10:27 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button