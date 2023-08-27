Maharashtra: Man killed by friends over argument, two detained

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th August 2023 7:23 pm IST
Nine Pakistani pilgrims killed in Saudi Arabia car crash
Representational image

Nashik: Two men allegedly killed their 27-year-old friend following an argument over a minor issue in Nashik city of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The offence took place at Shivajinagar in Satpur area of the city on Saturday night, following which the two accused were detained, they said.

The accused, identified as Samsher Rafiq Sheikh and Deepak Ashok Sonawane, murdered Vishwakant alias Bablu Bheemrao Patil, Gangapur police station officials said.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Maharashtra: 73 farmers commit suicide in Chandrapur from Jan to July 2023

“Prima facie, the duo killed Patil as he supported one of their friends during a quarrel among them two days ago. On Sunday, the two accused and Patil were drinking liquor at Carbon Naka when an argument broke out over the issue,” an official said.

In a fit of rage, Sheikh allegedly attacked Patil with a sharp weapon. However, the former along with Sonawane later took the victim to a hospital, he said.

The police personnel who were posted on duty at the hospital suspected their involvement and questioned them, following which the accused confessed to their crime, the official said.

A case of murder was registered and the duo was detained, the police said, adding that investigation into the case is on.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th August 2023 7:23 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button