Maharashtra: Maoist with Rs 3.5 lakh bounty surrenders in Gondia

"He carried a reward of Rs.3.5 lakh on his head. He surrendered after disillusionment with the Maoist ideology. He was also impressed with the state government's surrender policy," the official added.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 10th November 2025 11:11 pm IST
A representational image used to depict Maoists
Representational image

Gondia: A hardcore Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 3.5 lakh on his head laid down arms in Gondia district in Maharashtra, a police official said on Monday.

Wargesh alias Kosa Manglu Uika (26), a native of Bedre in Kanta tehsil in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, surrendered in front of Gondia collector Prajit Nair and Superintendent of Police Gorakh Bhamre on November 10, the official informed.

“He was part of Jagargunda Dalam and Bhamragarh Area Committee of the South Gadchiroli Division of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist). He was also active in the Gatta Dalam and Chetna Natya Manch. He was involved in several incidents of Maoist violence, including firing at security forces and killing a man after accusing him of being a police informer,” the official said.

