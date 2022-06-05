Maharashtra: Middle-aged man rapes minor girl

Nagpur: A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 50-year-old man in Nagpur city’s MIDC area, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Pradip Choudhary, committed the crime at his house under the pretext of giving flour to the girl, an MIDC police station official said.

The maternal uncle of the victim is the tenant of the accused, he said.

The incident occurred on Saturday after the girl reached her maternal uncle’s house for dinner.

“The girl’s maternal uncle had called her and her mother for dinner. The girl reached early. Meanwhile, Choudhary reached his tenant’s house. After spotting the girl, he requested her maternal uncle to make ‘chapatis’ for him and asked her to accompany him to his house under the pretext of offering her flour where he raped her,” the official said.

The wife and children of the accused had gone to a relative’s place at the time of the incident, he said.

Choudhary allowed the girl to go after committing the crime, the official said quoting the FIR.

A case was registered under section 376 (Punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Choudhary is yet to be arrested.