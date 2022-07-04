Maharashtra: Muslim employers perform last rites of Hindu employee

Patna: Setting an example of Ganga-Jammu civilization in India, Muslim employers not only performed the last rites of a 75-year-old employee Ram Deo Shah but also chanted “Ram nam satya hai” while carrying his body on their shoulders in Pune.

Seeing Muslims performing the last rites of a Hindu, many joined the procession from Sabzibagh to the Gulbi Ghat cremation ground on the Ganga’s banks.

Telegraph India quoted Mohammed Rizwan Alam, one of the employers of the deceased saying that Shah has never informed them about his relative and always used to consider them as family.

Recalling the day when he met Shah for the first time, he said that 22 years ago, the man came to his garment shop in search of a job.

As he was turning old, many of his colleagues tried to find out about his relatives but Shah used to say that they are his family.

After the outbreak of the COVID pandemic, Shah was asked not to travel from Sabzibagh to Buddha Marg and stay home. However, he used to get a monthly salary.

On Friday, the moment Rizwan came to know about Shah’s death, he performed the last rites by following all the rituals.

When asked about the prevailing situation in the country, he said that outside India, Indian are recognized by their nationality, not by their religion.

His business associate Muhammed Irshad also expressed similar views.