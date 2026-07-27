Maharashtra NEET aspirant dies by suicide over low re-exam score

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old NEET aspirant died allegedly by suicide on Saturday, July 25. Her suicide note mentioned disappointment over her re-exam score.

The incident took place at her home in Jalalpur village in Karjat taluka of Ahilyanagar district, Maharashtra.

Family was away during the incident

At the time of the incident, the deceased, who was identified as Ankita Sangle, was alone at home as her parents and elder brother had gone to Pandharpur for Ashadhi Ekadashi.

Her relatives, who live nearby, found her hanging from a ceiling fan at around 5:30 pm.

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Note refers to NEET re-exam performance

At her residence, the police found a handwritten note in which she wrote that she was deeply upset over her performance in the NEET re-examination.

The note also reportedly contained an apology to her parents and brother.

In the re-exam, she had scored 166 marks against the cutoff of 177 marks. She had taken online coaching for the examination.

Regarding the incident, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar wrote on X, “My appeal to all students is this: Do not be disheartened by a single failure and take such an extreme step as suicide. Consider what situation your family and parents have to face in your absence. There is no alternative to struggle for success—you have the capability, and if you strive, no one can stop you from achieving success; never forget that!”

Police register accidental death case

Following the suicide, the Karjat police have registered a case of accidental death, and an investigation is underway.

It is not the first such incident in the state. A few weeks ago, another student died by suicide. On June 20, a 21-year-old student from Karanji village in Nashik’s Niphad taluka allegedly died by suicide a day before the NEET re-test.