Maharashtra rains: Shah dials Fadnavis, assures all help

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, July 8, spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and took stock of the situation in the state arising out of heavy rains, officials said.

In his phone call with Fadnavis, Shah assured him of all help from the Centre.

Mumbai witnessed torrential rain on Wednesday, delaying local train services and causing inconvenience to office-goers.

The city was battered by rain over the weekend and got a brief respite on Tuesday.

Long-distance train services towards Gujarat remained disrupted due to waterlogging on the Vasai-Virar section in neighbouring Palghar district and at several locations in south Gujarat.

Operations on the Mumbai-Pune route were also yet to be fully restored following landslides in the Bhor Ghat section on Monday.

According to civic officials, the Tulsi lake, one of the seven reservoirs supplying drinking water to Mumbai, started overflowing late at night due to heavy rainfall in its catchment area.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast intermittent light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai and the suburbs during the day.