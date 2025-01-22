Maharashtra: Tiger cub hit by vehicle in Wardha, dies

Nagpur: A four-month-old female tiger cub died after being hit by a vehicle on a highway in Wardha district of Maharashtra, a forest official said.

The cub was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Dhondgaon on Samdrapur-Girad highway in the early hours of Wednesday, a release issued by the Wardha forest department said.

Post-mortem procedure was conducted on the cub and she was cremated as per the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), it added.

(With inputs from PTI)