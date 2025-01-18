Video: Tigress with 3 cubs spotted crossing lake in Ranthambore National Park

Royal Bengal Tigers, majestic beasts which hold a special place in every Indian’s heart are a treat to sight at the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan.

On January 13, a few tourists on a safari ride had the good fortune of witnessing Tigress Ridhi crossing a lake along with three of her cubs. A video posted by Instagram user “Sandeep Engineer” shows mesmerizing visuals of the beasts striding in water, crossing over to an island.

The video is from Rajbagh Lake in zone 3 of Ranthambore National Park, one of the three lakes located and a popular spot for Sambar deer and tiger sightings.

Last month, the official Instagram page of Ranthambore National Park shared a video of Tigress Arrowhead’s cubs hunting a Sambar deer near a waterhole, highlighting the circle of life in the wild.

Ranthambore National Park

Ranthambore National Park, spread over an area of 1,334 sq km is known for its Bengal Tigers. Other animals that inhabit the national park include panthers, sloths, hyenas, crocodiles, deer etc.

Apart from sighting animals on safari rides, one can visit historical structures in the area such as the Ranthambore Fort which is a UNESCO World Heritage site. The Malik Talao located in zone 3 and 4 of the park is a haven for bird watchers with the possibility of crocodile and peacock sightings.