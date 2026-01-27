Maharashtra’s 4-lane flyover suddenly narrows into 2 lanes

Thane: A new flyover in Mira-Bhayander, part of Mumbai’s Metro Line 9 project, has sparked controversy over a sudden reduction in the number of lanes from four to two, sparking safety concerns and ridicule alike.

A viral video of the project was shared on social media, flagging the abrupt reduction of lanes.

The virality of the video prompted the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to defend the road design and explain the reason behind the lane reduction.

“The flyover does not ‘suddenly narrow.’ The transition from 4 lanes to 2 lanes is not a design flaw, but is based on available road width constraints and future network planning,” they said in a statement on X.

“Provision has been kept for future widening, wherein the outer side of the flyover on both carriageways will be extended by an additional 1+1 lane to ensure improved east–west traffic continuity. The proposal is currently at the planning stage,” they said.

However, many pointed out this was a failure of the BJP-led state, even though the MMDA has said it is not a finished project.

One user commented, “Hats off! And if anyone meets with an accident here, please don’t complain, just remember, it was all for space constraints and future planning.”

Another criticised the alleged poor planning and said, “A 4-lane flyover in Mira–Bhayandar magically shrinks into 2 lanes. No Taper, No Warning, No Engineering Logic. Just an abrupt choke point suspended in mid-air. MMRDA says: ‘space constraints and future planning.'”