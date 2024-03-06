Maharastra: Over 40 cattle die of starvation in Bhandara district

Around 100 cattle were kept near Dhanori village under Paoni tehsil of Bhandara district after they were rescued by the Kurkheda police a couple of days ago.

Bhandara: More than 40 cattle, including cows, have died due to absence of fodder and water near a village in Maharashtra’s Bhandara district, police said on Wednesday.

Around 100 cattle were kept near Dhanori village under Paoni tehsil of Bhandara district after they were rescued by the Kurkheda police in the neighbouring Gadchiroli district a couple of days ago, they said.

According to the Bhandara police, one Durjan Chausare, a resident of Paoni, brought these cattle on Tuesday and kept them in an open field on the outskirt of Dhanori village.

Since fodder or water was not available for them, more than 40 of these domesticated animals, including cows, may have died of starvation, they said.

A team led by Inspector Narendra Niswade of the Paoni police station visited the village and has started a probe.

