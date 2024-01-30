Mahatma Gandhi’s message on peace and non-violence will guide everyone: AP governor

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary.

The Governor paid floral tributes to a portrait of Gandhi kept in the Raj Bhavan.

“Gandhiji followed the path of truth and non-violence and believed in world peace, and his life and message of peace and non-violence will be a guiding light for everyone,” said Nazeer in a release issued by the Raj Bhavan.

Similarly, the chief minister paid floral tributes to the portrait of the father of the nation in his camp office, said an official release.

“Mahatma Gandhi emerged as the father of the nation by employing truth and non-violence as weapons in his freedom struggle. Our government has achieved his dream of gram swaraj by deploying the village secretariat system,” said Reddy in a post on ‘X’.

Reddy was accompanied by Industries Minister G Amarnath, Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy and Y V Subba Reddy.

Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on this day in 1948. The day is also recognised as Martyrs’ Day.