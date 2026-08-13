Mahboob Alam Khan granted bail in Hyderabad advocate murder case

He was given bail after producing two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each.

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Mahboob Alam Khan
Mahboob Alam Khan

Hyderabad: Mahboob Alam Khan, who is the second accused in the murder case of Waqf activist and Telangana High Court advocate Khaja Moizuddin, was granted bail by the Nampally court on Thursday, August 13.

He was given bail after producing two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each, his lawyer Muzzaffar confirmed to Siasat.com. His son, Mujahid Alam Khan, was not given bail, he said.

On August 3, a court granted the police two days’ custody of the accused after considering a petition filed by the investigating officer on June 22 in the crime registered at Nampally Police Station.

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Police have named Mahboob Alam Khan as the second accused in the case, while Mujahid Alam Khan is the prime accused in the murder of Khaja Moizuddin.

Advocate killed in accident

Khaja Moizuddin succumbed to injuries after being critically injured in a suspected murder at Nampally in Hyderabad on May 23.

The incident occurred when Moizuddin stepped out of his residence and was about to enter the driver’s seat of his car. At that moment, an SUV allegedly came at high speed and rammed into him.

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Following the incident, the Hyderabad Police reached the spot and launched an investigation. Later, Hyderabad Police arrested seven accused, including Mujahid Alam Khan and Mahboob Alam Khan, for allegedly planning the murder over Waqf property disputes.

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