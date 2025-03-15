Maher Zain faces backlash for mixing genders at Prophet’s Mosque

World-famous Lebanese-Swedish singer Maher Zain is facing criticism after promoting his latest music video in front of Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, during Ramzan, where non-mahram men and women were seen singing together. Many Muslims believe that mixing genders in front of one of Islam’s holiest sites and using the location for entertainment purposes disrespects its sanctity.

The nasheed, titled ‘Qalbi Fil Madinah’, was released on Sunday, March 9, and expresses a deep longing for Prophet Muhammad and a heartfelt desire to worship in Madinah.

On Monday, 10 March, Maher Zain shared a video on Instagram, where he is seen singing Qalbi Fil Madinah, surrounded by a mixed gathering of men and women who join him in chorus. Zain stands prominently at the center of an “I Love Madinah” photo frame, with the Prophet’s Mosque visible in the background.

“What a beautiful spontaneous moment in front of our beloved Prophet’s Mosque,” he captioned the video.

As of now, Maher Zain has not released an official statement responding to the controversy.

The incident has sparked a broader debate surrounding art, religion, and cultural sensitivity, with some defending the singer’s intentions and others strongly condemning his actions.

One social media user commented, “They will do anything to promote their work — standing and mixing in front of the resting place of our Prophet (PBUH), with women singing loudly and smiling, as if they truly feel the words. But in reality, it’s just for fun and enjoying the company of a famous figure. May Allah guide them!”

Another wrote, “It is not a conference hall or concert area, it is the city of the Prophet. What is good for a believer is silence, prayer and tafakkur in this place. Please do not show it lovely and influence the sin by acting unconsciously in this way!.”

A third user urged, “Bro @maherzainofficial, please delete this content and reflect on where you are.”

About Maher Zain

Maher Zain, who studied Aeronautical Engineering, later pursued a career in music. After graduation, he collaborated with Moroccan-born Swedish producer RedOne. Initially gaining popularity in the U.S. as an R&B singer, Zain eventually returned to Sweden, where he decided to shift his focus entirely to spiritual and Islamic music.

He has worked with Awakening Records and has produced several popular Islamic songs. Today, Maher Zain is one of the most recognized Nasheed artists in the Muslim world, known for his Naats and Hamd.