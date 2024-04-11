Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh’s luxurious theatre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a thrilling team-up, Tollywood superstars Venkatesh and Mahesh Babu are joining forces with Asian Cinemas Suniel Narang to build a cutting-edge multiplex in Hyderabad.

The Transformation of Sudarshan Theater

The iconic Sudarshan Theater 35 MM, located near RTC X Roads, is undergoing a remarkable transformation. Soon, it will emerge as a modern multiplex, aptly named “AMB Victory”. This joint venture aims to revolutionize the entertainment landscape in the bustling city.

Both Venkatesh and Mahesh Babu have made a huge impact in Telugu cinema, and their latest move into the multiplex business shows they’re dedicated to improving the movie-going experience for fans. AMB Cinemas Victory will be a game-changer, with advanced technology as well as comfort.

RTC ‘X’ Road’s First Multiplex

RTC ‘X’ Roads has always been known for its single-screen theaters and enthusiastic crowds. But now, things are changing: The arrival of AMB Classic, the first multiplex in this area, marks a significant milestone. It promises to cater to diverse tastes, from blockbuster releases to indie gems.

Asian Suniel Narang’s Vision

Suniel Narang, who has an impressive history in the entertainment business, is the person behind Asian Cinemas. His aim for AMB Victory is to provide film fans with an opportunity to completely lose themselves in top-quality cinema. With multiple screens, plush seating, and advanced audio-visual systems, this multiplex aims to redefine movie-watching.

A Grand Inauguration

The grand opening of AMB Victory is highly anticipated. Hyderabad’s film buffs will enter a new age of cinema as the curtains lift. Venkatesh, Mahesh Babu, and Suniel Narang will be there to mark the occasion with joy.

On the work front, Mahesh is next working with SS Rajamouli’s untitled film SSMB 29. Which is already creating a lot of excitement. The film is expected to raise the bar higher than ever before in terms of industry standards – with a budget of over Rs 1000 crores. This makes it the most expensive movie ever produced in Indian cinema