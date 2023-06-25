Mahesh Babu buys new Range Rover in Hyderabad, check price

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu, the renowned Tollywood superstar, continues to captivate audiences with his unrivalled acting abilities and box office dominance. He not only rules the film industry, but he also lives a lavish lifestyle befitting his position as one of India’s wealthiest actors. Mahesh Babu, who is known for his love of luxury rides, recently added a truly remarkable vehicle to his already impressive collection, a gold-finished Range Rover SV.

The Price of the car is revealed

The cost of Mahesh Babu’s new pride and joy is nothing short of staggering. This extravagant Range Rover SV costs Rs. 5.4 crores, firmly establishing it as one of the most expensive cars currently available for purchase in India.

It’s no surprise that Mahesh Babu’s gold Range Rover SV has caused quite a stir on the internet.

Captivating photos of the car have gone viral on social media, leaving fans and enthusiasts in awe of its sheer opulence and magnificence.

Range Rover has a special place in the hearts of celebrities, with names like Mohanlal, Jr NTR, and Chiranjeevi already falling for its allure. However, Mahesh Babu’s most recent acquisition distinguishes him from the rest, as he is now the sole owner of the distinctive gold-finished variant in Hyderabad.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in Gunturu Karam.