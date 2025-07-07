Mahesh Babu faces heat over fake real estate advertisements

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is facing serious legal heat after his association with a Hyderabad-based real estate company landed him in controversy. The Ranga Reddy District Consumer Commission has issued notices to the actor in connection with a fraud case involving Sai Surya Developers.

Why Is Mahesh Babu Involved?

Mahesh Babu was the brand ambassador for Sai Surya Developers. A Hyderabad-based doctor has filed a complaint, claiming she lost Rs. 34.8 lakh after investing in a non-existent layout promoted by the company. She said that Mahesh Babu’s endorsement made the scheme look trustworthy.

According to multiple complaints, buyers were promised plots in Balapur village. But it turned out that no such layout existed. The brochures and ads had Mahesh Babu’s images, making it more convincing for potential buyers. Several victims, including doctors and middle-class families, said they were misled into trusting the venture because of his celebrity image.

ED Summons and Money Trail

Earlier in April 2025, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Mahesh Babu for questioning in a money laundering case involving both Sai Surya Developers and Surana Group. Reports claim he was paid around Rs. 5.9 crore, partly in cash, for endorsing the projects.

Although the actor hasn’t been officially named as an accused, his high-profile involvement is now under intense scrutiny.

The Consumer Commission has asked Mahesh Babu, along with the real estate firm and its owner Kancharla Satish Chandra Gupta, to appear for a hearing. As of now, Mahesh hasn’t released any statement regarding the case.

On the Work Front…

Despite the legal troubles, Mahesh Babu is busy shooting for SSMB 29, his next big project with SS Rajamouli, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is expected to be a globe-trotting action adventure.