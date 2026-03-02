Mahesh Babu lauds Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ performance in ‘The Bluff’

Set against a gritty, high-octane backdrop, The Bluff follows a former pirate, played by Priyanka, who is trying to leave behind a violent past and protect her family

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Chandra Mouli  |   Published: 2nd March 2026 11:02 pm IST
Varanasi

New Delhi: Telugu star Mahesh Babu praised his “Varanasi” co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas for her work in “The Bluff” and said she is in “top form, swashbuckling and ticking all the boxes with a packed performance”.

Mahesh shared a note on his X handle on Sunday evening and called “The Bluff” a “well-mounted film”.

“#TheBluff is a well-mounted film with engaging action and emotions !!! @priyankachopra is in top form, swashbuckling and ticking all the boxes with a packed performance… Sending all my love to the team for the amazing work,” his post read.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

The film, written and directed by Frank E Flowers, released on Prime Video on February 25.

Set against a gritty, high-octane backdrop, “The Bluff” follows a former pirate, played by Priyanka, who is trying to leave behind a violent past and protect her family.

The ensemble cast includes Safia Oakley-Green, Temuera Morrison, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Zack Morris and David Field.

MS Admissions 2026-27

The film is produced by filmmaker duo Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, and Angela Russo-Otstot under their banner AGBO.

“Varanasi” is an upcoming Telugu-language epic action-adventure. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker S S Rajamouli, it also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in a pivotal role.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Chandra Mouli  |   Published: 2nd March 2026 11:02 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button