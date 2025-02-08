Mahesh Babu launches MB LUXE: Hyderabad’s new luxury screen!

Hyderabad: AMB Cinemas, one of Hyderabad’s most popular movie theaters, was founded by superstar Mahesh Babu in collaboration with Asian Cinemas. Since its launch in 2018, it has gained a reputation for its high-quality screens, advanced sound system, and luxurious seating, offering an unparalleled cinematic experience.

The Launch of MB LUXE

Taking the movie-watching experience to the next level, AMB Cinemas has now introduced MB LUXE, a premium addition that promises unmatched comfort and entertainment. Mahesh Babu personally announced this new screen, assuring audiences of a world-class viewing experience. With cutting-edge technology and elegant interiors, MB LUXE aims to redefine luxury cinema in Hyderabad.

Luxury… comfort… and an experience of the highest magnitude….That’s #MBLUXE….Wishing the team at @amb_cinemas all the best!!!! 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/f2XMEjBDdw — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 8, 2025

AMB Cinemas has long been a favorite spot for Hyderabad’s elite, with celebrities often choosing it for private screenings and premieres. The introduction of MB LUXE is expected to further elevate its status, drawing even more attention from movie enthusiasts and industry professionals alike.

Mahesh Babu’s Vision for MB LUXE

Mahesh Babu expressed his excitement about the launch, highlighting his vision for bringing the best movie experience to audiences. With an emphasis on advanced projection and sound, plush recliner seating, and a premium atmosphere, MB LUXE sets a new benchmark for luxury cinema in the city.

Mahesh Babu’s Upcoming Movie

Apart from his involvement in AMB Cinemas, Mahesh Babu is currently focused on his upcoming film, SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli. This highly anticipated international project is expected to be a cinematic spectacle, and reports suggest that Mahesh Babu has already undergone special training for his role.