Mahesh Babu looks suave in new photoshoot, wife Namrata drops fire emoji

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh was last seen in the Telugu action drama 'Guntur Kaaram', directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Chandra Mouli  |   Published: 10th March 2024 12:33 pm IST
Tollywood superstar Mahesh

Mumbai: Mahesh Babu set pulses racing on Saturday as he unveiled a glimpse of his latest photoshoot, exuding suavity in a stylish flannel shirt.

The Tollywood superstar’s charismatic persona was showered with admiration from his wife and actress Namrata Shirodkar, who dropped a fiery comment.

The ‘Murari’ star took to Instagram and shared photos, wherein he can be seen wearing a blue and white flannel shirt. Mahesh is a vision to behold in his messy hair look.

The post is captioned as: “Through the lens…” His wife Namrata dropped fire emojis in the comment section.

A fan wrote: “Gangster turned into romantic”. Another said: “handsome hunk”, while one commented: “heartthrob”.

