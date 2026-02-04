Mahesh Babu opens up about his favourite Hyderabadi dish

Hyderabad: Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently busy working on a big film with top director SS Rajamouli. Amid all the buzz around his new look and transformation, Mahesh surprised fans by talking about his favourite food. In a conversation with Hollywood media, he clearly said that Hyderabadi chicken biryani is his all time favourite food in India. The video is now going viral on social media.

“Mine is good old, Hyderabadi chicken biryani. I love it,” the superstar answered.

ఇండియాలో నా ఫేవరెట్ ఫుడ్ హైదరాబాద్ చికెన్ బిర్యాని – మహేష్ బాబు



Video Credits – Collider pic.twitter.com/3yFROyPXOY — Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) February 3, 2026

Mahesh Babu is known for his strict fitness routine and disciplined lifestyle. He usually avoids heavy food and follows a clean diet. However, during cheat meals, his first choice is Hyderabadi biryani. This made Hyderabad fans very happy. For them, biryani is not just food but an emotion. Social media users are commenting that Mahesh’s taste perfectly matches the city’s culture and flavour.

After the biryani talk caught attention, fans are now more excited about his upcoming film SSMB29, also known as Varansi. Mahesh recently shared details about the project in an interview. He said working with Rajamouli was a long time dream. The director spent nearly a year developing the story after RRR.

Mahesh revealed that the film is very different from Rajamouli’s earlier movies. It includes action, adventure, mythology, and time travel. He also confirmed that he is playing the role of Lord Rama. To prepare for the role, he trained extensively, worked on body language, posture, and even changed his running style after months of practice.