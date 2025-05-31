Hyderabad: For many years, Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar have been the top choices for TV ads. But now, with the growth of the Pan-Indian market, Telugu cinema is becoming more popular. So, brands are also looking at Tollywood stars like Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, and Ram Charan for their ads.

But there is one big Tollywood hero who always says no to ads—Prabhas.

Prabhas and Mahesh Babu Says No to Rs. 25 Crore Ad Offer

Recently, a real estate company offered Prabhas Rs. 25 crore for just three days of ad shooting. That’s a huge amount! But Prabhas said a clear no. Even though he is working on many movies like Raja Saab, Fauji, Spirit, Salaar 2, and Kalki 2, he is not interested in doing commercials, especially for real estate, which is a risky business.

Prabhas (Instagram)

After Prabhas said no, the same company went to Mahesh Babu. He has done many brand ads before. But this time, he also said no. Mahesh felt that if the real estate project failed or had problems, it could hurt his good image in the public.

Mahesh Babu

In the past, some stars got into trouble because they promoted real estate brands that later shut down or had legal issues. So now, actors like Prabhas and Mahesh are being more careful. They want to protect their name and only support brands they trust.

Both Prabhas and Mahesh Babu have shown that trust is more important than money. In today’s world, one wrong move can affect their image.