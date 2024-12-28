Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra to share screen space for first time

Hyderabad: Renowned director SS Rajamouli is teaming up with superstar Mahesh Babu for an action-packed adventure film, currently known as SSMB29. This highly anticipated project is set in African jungles and will showcase Mahesh Babu as an explorer.

Priyanka Chopra Makes a Grand Comeback

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been roped in as the female lead, marking her return to Indian cinema after six years. Last seen in The Sky Is Pink in 2019, Priyanka is excited to work with Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu. Her character promises strong action sequences, making this a thrilling role for her.

Priyanka Chopra (Instagram)

An International Production

The movie will start shooting in April 2025 with filming locations in India, the US, and African forests. The release is expected in 2027. Rajamouli has chosen Priyanka for her global appeal, aligning with his vision of reaching an international audience.

A Star-Studded Cast

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran will play the antagonist, joining Priyanka and Mahesh Babu in this highly anticipated project. Fans are eager to see the fresh pairing of Priyanka and Mahesh Babu on the big screen.

Rajamouli’s films are known for their grandeur and compelling storytelling. With Priyanka’s global fan base and Mahesh Babu’s stellar presence, SSMB29 promises to be a cinematic masterpiece that will captivate audiences worldwide.