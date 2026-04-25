SS Rajamouli presents Varanasi at Mexico CCXP, shooting updates

Hyderabad: SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film, Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, began its global promotions this week at CCXP in Mexico, one of the biggest pop culture events in the world. The film’s producer, SS Karthikeya, spoke on stage about the scale and vision of the project and unveiled never-before-seen footage from the film.

Panel Highlights and Audience Reactions

The panel, moderated by ScreenRant’s Liam Crowley, included a video message from Rajamouli, where he shared his thoughts on Mexican influences in Baahubali and the global success of RRR. The event also featured exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of Varanasi. Some visuals from the panel showed empty seats and viewers walking out, leading to discussions online about the reception of the film among international audiences.

#VIDEO | El director S. S. Rajamouli envió un video con un mensaje especial para sus fans CCXP México 2026, donde se presentó un primer adelanto de “Varanasi”… #GENTE

🎥 Jacqueline Ponce León pic.twitter.com/kvVPGWKLrX — REFORMA (@Reforma) April 25, 2026

However, many fans defended the panel, pointing out that images showing empty seats did not reflect the entire audience. Photos of SS Karthikeya interacting with attendees after the panel showed a lively crowd seated and standing behind him. Others noted that empty seats were common across panels at CCXP, not just for Varanasi.

This is really Embarrassing, SSR Represented India on a Global Scale and Audience at Mexico Comic con are not giving deserved importance to Varanasi.



The Empty seats conveys everything….. https://t.co/gV0BMFBfb5 — KBP Reviews🏹 (@KshitizCritic) April 25, 2026

Varanasi is a time-travel adventure blending Indian mythology and history with science fiction. Mahesh Babu plays dual roles, including Rudhra, while Priyanka Chopra stars as Mandakini, and Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the antagonist. Directed by Rajamouli and written by Vijayendra Prasad, the film is being filmed on a massive scale, including sequences shot in IMAX for a global immersive experience.

The team recently wrapped a key dance sequence featuring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, choreographed by Bosco Martis. Music director M.M. Keeravani has confirmed that the film will have five songs, including the already trending track “Sanchari”. Filming is nearly complete, with post-production focusing on VFX and music.

Global Buzz Ahead of Release

Despite mixed visuals from CCXP, Varanasi has created massive excitement among fans both in India and internationally. The film is scheduled to release worldwide on April 7, 2027, and promises a visual spectacle with high-octane action, mythological elements, and Rajamouli’s signature cinematic style.