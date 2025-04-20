Mahesh Babu says ‘Miss you Amma’ as he remembers his mother on her birth anniversary

Mumbai: Tollywood heartthrob Mahesh Babu used social media to wish his late mother, Indira Devi, on her birth anniversary on Sunday.

he ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ actor took to his Instagram account and dropped a throwback picture flaunting a heart-melting smile while sitting next to his mother on the sets of his film.

His post was accompanied by a nostalgic note that read, “Happy Birthday Amma… Miss you more than words can say….,” along with two heart emojis.

Additionally, Mahesh Babu’s better half Namrata Shirodkar also took to her Instagram stories to remember her mother-in-law on her birthday. The former beauty queen dropped a monochrome picture of Indira Devi, and penned, “Celebrating you in spirit, today and always.”

For the unversed, Indira Devi was the wife of late Tollywood actor Krishna Ghattamaneni, and the mother to five children including the late Ramesh Babu, Padmavathi, Manjula, and Priyadarshini, along with Mahesh Babu.

She left for heavenly abode on September 28, 2022, at the age of 70. After suffering from age-related ailments for a long time, Indira Devi breathed her last at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad.

Work-wise, Mahesh Babu is presently occupied with SS Rajamouli’s next, titled “SSMB29” for now. This yet-to-be-titled drama marks the first professional association of the actor and director duo.

Going by the reports, Mahesh Babu’s role in the drama will be inspired by Lord Hanuman.

Bollywood diva, Priyanka Chopra has been roped in as the leading lady of the much-hyped film. In addition to this, Prithviraj Sukumaran will also play an important role in the movie.

According to the reports, the ambitious project will be made on a massive budget of Rs 900–Rs 1,000 crores. “SSMB29” is expected to be made in two parts.

While the shoot is underway, further details about the cast and crew of the project have not been revealed till now.