Hyderabad was shining bright on June 8th as Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee hosted their grand wedding reception. The event took place at Annapurna Studios and was packed with Tollywood’s biggest stars! Celebrities like Ram Charan, Suriya, Yash, Nani, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, and many more came to bless the couple and celebrate in style.

But guess what? One actor grabbed all the attention – and it wasn’t the groom!

Mahesh Babu’s Simple Look, Shocking Price

Superstar Mahesh Babu arrived with his wife Namrata and daughter Sithara. He wasn’t wearing a flashy suit or heavy designer clothes. Instead, he wore a simple-looking full-sleeve floral T-shirt. At first glance, it looked casual and cool.

The Akkineni family extends a heartfelt welcome to the beloved superstar @urstrulyMahesh & family.



The Akkineni family extends a heartfelt welcome to the beloved superstar Mahesh Babu & family.

Your presence lights up our celebration and adds to the joy of this special day.

But fans quickly discovered the shocking truth — that T-shirt costs Rs. 1.5 lakh!

Yes, you read it right. The T-shirt is from the luxury fashion brand Hermès, and the exact price is Rs. 1,51,678. That’s more than the cost of a new bike or even a laptop!

As soon as his photos went viral, fans started talking.

A Style Icon Without Trying

Mahesh Babu is known for his classy and effortless style. He doesn’t try too hard, but still manages to stand out. And once again, he proved it — just a simple T-shirt, and he became the star of the night.