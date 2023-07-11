Mahesh Babu spotted at Westin Mindspace in pricey hoodie worth Rs…

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu, who has a charismatic screen presence, added a touch of elegance to the Heal-A-Child Coffee Table Book Launch at The Westin Mindspace Hyderabad. The Telugu superstar attended the event, which honored the Game Changers of 2023, as a special guest and brand ambassador. His fashionable yet comfy attire, however, drew everyone’s attention.

Mahesh looked effortlessly cool in a trendy Brunello Cucinelli-embroidered slogan hoodie. This stunning piece is priced at Rs 90K to reflect its luxurious appeal.

Mahesh Babu’s choice to wear this high-end hoodie showed his impeccable fashion sense and penchant for premium brands. As a celebrity admired by millions, his fashion choices never fail to pique the interest of fashion enthusiasts.

His wife Namrata Shirodkar, on the other hand, looked beautiful in a traditional outfit. She wore a cream-colored ethnic anarkali dress with a jacket on it.

On the work front, he will be seen in the upcoming films Gunturu Kaaram and SSMB 29.