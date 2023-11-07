Mahesh Babu spotted in pricey Hermes sweatshirt worth Rs…

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu is one of the highest paid Telugu actors and his movies hit the headlines even before release. The actor is currently gearing up for ‘Guntur Kaaram’ which will be released on January 13, 2024. As the actor has accumulated a huge fan following, fans love to hear about his both professional and personal life. He is one of the stylish actors and fans usually copy his style.

Mahesh Babu was earlier spotted wearing a ‘Louis Vuitton’ sweatshirt which costs INR 1,4,041 and now he is again making headlines for wearing the ‘Hermes’ sweatshirt which reportedly costs around Rs 1,21, 330.

Yes, the actor’s picture wearing a saffron colour sweatshirt is going viral like a wildfire and fans are praising the actor for his stylish choices. The sweatshirt is of ‘Hermes’ which is a French clothing brand. Hermes specialises in leather goods, lifestyle accessories, home furnishings, jewelry, watches and ready to wear.

The actor is slaying in the new look. Check out the photograph below.