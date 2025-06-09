Hyderabad isn’t just a city—it’s a movie lover’s paradise. With a growing young audience craving better films, high-quality theatre experiences are a must. That’s why more people are choosing multiplexes over old-style single-screen halls. And guess what? Our favourite actors are noticing this too!

Tollywood’s First: Mahesh Babu Enters Multiplex Business

Back in 2018, superstar Mahesh Babu, known as the “Prince of Tollywood,” teamed up with Asian Suniel Narang to launch AMB Cinemas in Gachibowli. It wasn’t just another multiplex—it was a luxury movie haven, offering seven plush 3D screens, reclining seats, Dolby Atmos sound, and even a Barco laser projector—the first in Telangana.

AMB Cinemas quickly became the talk of the town. It felt more like a night out than just catching a movie—complete with gourmet snacks, VIP lounges, stylish décor, and seamless service. It’s not surprising that AMB often posts occupancy rates near 92%, becoming a hotspot for celebs and cinephiles alike .

AMB Expansion Plans

Seeing this magic work in Hyderabad, Mahesh and Suniel are ready to spread AMB’s charm across India:

• RTC Crossroads, Hyderabad: The iconic Sudarshan 70 MM theatre will be reborn as AMB Classic, with seven modern screens.

• Bengaluru: A new AMB branch is coming to the Karnataka capital, backed by a special pooja ceremony to mark its launch .

• Goa & Chennai: Both cities are confirmed for upcoming AMB locations, with another surprise city in the pipeline.

Mahesh Babu’s strong brand, state-of-the-art technology, luxury lounges, reasonable pricing, and a fan-first mindset add up to a winning combo. AMB Cinemas caters to both premium tastes and everyday comfort—perfectly suited for Hyderabad’s modern audience.

Work-wise, Mahesh Babu is presently occupied with SS Rajamouli’s next, titled “SSMB29” for now. This yet-to-be-titled drama marks the first professional association of the actor and director duo.