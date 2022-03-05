Mahesh Babu visits Rainbow Children’s Hospital in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Firmly believing that tiny hearts deserve the greatest care, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has now launched a foundation called the Pure Little Hearts Foundation (PLHF) at the Rainbow Children’s Heart Institute (RCHI) which will look to provide cardiac care for children.

The actor’s Mahesh Babu Foundation has joined forces with the RCHI for the noble initiative, as part of which economically-challenged children with congenital heart diseases would be treated at PLHF.

In India, congenital heart diseases account for 10 out of every 1,000 births. So, more than 200,000 children are born every year with congenital heart diseases.

Approximately one-fifth of these infants are likely to have a serious birth defect, requiring intervention during the first year.

Families of a majority of such kids are unable to afford quality children’s cardiac care, leading to significant morbidity and mortality. Learning about this, Mahesh Babu, through his Foundation, has now collaborated with Rainbow Children’s Heart Institute and launched the Pure Little Hearts Foundation.

Speaking at the launch of the foundation, Mahesh Babu said, “Children have always been close to my heart. I am happy to support children who need cardiac care at RCHI through the Mahesh Babu Foundation. Tiny hearts deserve the greatest care.”

Mahesh Babu has been a strong supporter of causes that save sick children. The actor, through his foundation, has facilitated heart operations for over 1,000 children through Andhra Hospitals.

Meanwhile, the actor is associated with the ‘Heal A Child’ Foundation that supports kids who have no financial support and can’t afford medical expenses.

Mahesh Babu, who adopted the Burripalem and Siddapuram villages in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana respectively, has been lending a helping hand with health and hygiene programmes and has been responsible for creating social awareness in these villages through his Mahesh Babu Foundation.