Mahesh Babu wears pricey Louis Vuitton sweatshirt worth Rs…

Hyderabad: Ghattamaneni Mahesh Babu’s popularity is what makes him a successful actor and a rich person. His talent helped him to win several accolades including five Filmfare Telugu Awards, eight Nandi Awards and several SIIMA and other awards. He is one of the highest paid Telugu actors and his movies hit the headlines even before release.

The actor is currently gearing up for ‘Gunutr Kaaram’ which will be released on January 13, 2024. As the actor has accumulated a huge fan following, fans love to hear about his both professional and personal life. He is one of the stylish actors and fans usually copy his style.

Mahesh Babu was recently spotted wearing a sweater from Louis Vuitton and its cost will shock you. Yes, the Telugu superstar was spotted in multi colour distorted giant damier sweater which costs INR 1,04,041 as per reports.

The photograph of actor wearing Louis Vuitton sweater was shared by hellomagindia on Instagram and its caption reads, ” #HELLOCover: “A top star must keep reinventing himself. It could be something as simple as getting a new haircut, getting in shape,or even trying a new look. I pay attention to the small details and give it my best,” shared Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh).”

The caption further reads, ” Embracing both the challenges and triumphs that come his way, this renowned star carries the weight on his shoulders with grace and rides the waves of adversity and success alike. In this striking look, he sports a vibrant Louis Vuitton (@louisvuitton) sweater.”

Check out the post below

Louis Vuitton is a French luxury brand which is common among Indian celebrities. Mahesh Babu is known for wearing stylish and expensive clothes and it is reported that this Louis Vuitton sweater would have something special due to which Telugu superstar has brought it.

Mahesh Babu will be next seen in the most awaited film ‘Guntur Kaaram’ which is helmed by Trivikram and produced by S Radha Krishna. It also stars Pooja Hegde in the female lead role.