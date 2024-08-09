Mahesh Babu’s birthday celebrations in Hyderabad, fans go crazy

Hyderabad: Tollywood’s beloved superstar, Mahesh Babu, turned 49 today on August 9, and his fans found a truly special way to honor their idol. In a celebration that combined nostalgia with grand fanfare, they brought two of his most iconic films, Okkadu and Murari, back to the big screen, creating a festival of love and admiration across the city.

The festivities began a day early on August 8th with the re-release of Okkadu. Theatres were packed with fans. The excitement was especially high at RTC X Roads in Hyderabad, an area cherished by movie lovers. Mahesh Babu’s admirers made the occasion unforgettable with fireworks, huge cutouts of the star, and a high sense of joy that echoed through the streets.

On Mahesh Babu’s birthday, the celebrations reached new heights with the re-release of Murari. The highlight of the day came during the famous wedding scene from Murari. In a touching and unique gesture, some couples chose to tie the knot right there in the theatre. These spontaneous wedding ceremonies were captured on video, quickly going viral on social media and leaving many in awe of the creativity and dedication of Mahesh Babu’s fans.

Outside the theatres, the atmosphere was electric, with people dancing in the streets, while inside, fans couldn’t help but move to the music as Mahesh Babu’s hit songs played. These moments of pure joy and celebration are a testament to the actor’s huge popularity and his status as one of Indian cinema’s biggest stars, even without a pan-Indian film to his name.

As the night of August 9th approaches, more grand celebrations are in store. Fans are planning a massive gathering at Sudharshan 35MM, Mahesh Babu’s favorite iconic theatre at RTC X Roads, for the 9:30 PM show. If you want to experience the energy and excitement of a live concert-like atmosphere, both inside and outside the theatre, this is the place to be.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is currently in the pre-production phase for his next big project, an untitled film (#SSMB29) directed by the legendary SS Rajamouli. The movie is already creating buzz, rumored to be the most expensive film ever made in Indian cinema, with a reported budget exceeding Rs. 1000 crores. While the official shooting dates and cast are yet to be revealed, anticipation is building, and fans are eagerly awaiting more details.